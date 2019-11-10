Sergeant Bluff

Evelyn V. Christensen, 85, of Sergeant Bluff, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Floyd Place in Sergeant Bluff.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Evelyn V. Jackson, the daughter of Herschel and Lola Mae (Zeigel) Jackson, was born Jan. 8, 1934, in Tarkio, Mo. She attended school at Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Shortly after high school, Evelyn moved to San Francisco, Calif.

Evelyn returned to Sergeant Bluff in 1969 and was united in marriage with Don Christensen in 1973. Don died in 1986. Evelyn worked for Western Iowa Tech and then Tyson Foods, retiring in 2006.

Evelyn was a member of Community United Methodist Church in Sergeant Bluff. She enjoyed bowling, crafts, and crocheting, which she used to make prayer shawls for the church.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Anita Iwen of Sioux City; two grandchildren, Mike (Amy) Osterholt of Kearney, Neb., and Melissa Barber of Sioux City; five great-grandchildren, Sage, Abigail, Hanna, Jacen, and Chase; and her best friend, Bunny McLarty.