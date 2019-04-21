Le Mars, Iowa
97, died Friday, April 19, 2019. Service: April 23 at 10:30 a.m., Presbyterian United Church of Christ. Visitation: April 22, beginning at 3 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, and April 23, from 9:30 a.m. to service time, at the church.
