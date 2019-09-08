Evelyn Woolworth

Sioux City
Evelyn Violet Woolworth, 99, of Sioux City, passed away Sept. 4, 2019, at a Lawton assisted living community.
Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Wesley United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Laurice Streyffeler officiating. Burial will be private in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Evelyn was born May 29, 1920, to Floyd C. and Ella (Richards) Jones in Hinton, Iowa. She attended school in Hinton, where she earned her high school diploma. On March 1, 1941, Evelyn married Leland “Lee” Woolworth in Rolla, Mo. They made their home in Sioux City, where she resided for 67 years. To this union, five children were born. Lee passed away in November 1997.
Evelyn worked at Albertson’s during World War II where they manufactured war materials. Over several years, she also worked for Sears-Roebuck Catalog, Omar Bread Company and provided administrative support to their construction business, Woolworth Construction.
She was very active in the Wesley United Methodist Church. She was a part of church leadership, a member of church circle, a pioneer of the SALT (Senior Adults Lunching Together) group, and several other committees. Outside of the church, Evelyn was a member of the Lioness Club and Red Hat Society. At 80 years of age, she traveled to Alaska to help build homes for Habitat for Humanity.
Evelyn loved to read biographies, play cards and dominoes, send letters and birthday cards, and keep in touch with friends and family as often as she could. She had an admirable strength, determination, and firmly planted faith in her Lord. She was a planner and a doer, and would do most anything to help out her family, her friends, and her church. She was particularly honored in recent years to have her last great- grandchild named after her, Evelyn Margaret Woolworth.
Evelyn was a daughter, a niece, a sister, a wife, a mother, an aunt, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, and a true friend. She will be deeply missed by many and her spirit will live on in each of our hearts and memories for years to come.
Those left to honor her memory are her daughters, Judy Lewis of Dakota Dunes and Jo Ann Patton of Akron, Iowa; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lowell, Pat, Gerald, Wayne, John, Dave, Tom, and Larry; sister, Theta Christiansen; husband of 56 years, Lee; and sons, Leland, Jeffrey, and Douglas; and loving cat companion, Bandit.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wesley United Methodist Church of Sioux City.
To send flowers to the family of Evelyn Woolworth, please visit Tribute Store.