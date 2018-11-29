Evonne Bancroft

Sioux City
Evonne (Johnson) Bancroft, 82, of Sioux City, went to be with her Lord on Nov. 28, 2018.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church.
Evonne was born on Dec. 30, 1935, to Ingvald and Eleanor Johnson, in Elk Point, S.D. She was raised in Elk Point and attended school at Elk Point Public, graduating in 1955.
She was united in marriage to Lee Donald Olson. They were blessed with two daughters. Later, Evonne was married to Wayne Bancroft. Evonne was an elementary secretary at Beresford (S.D.) Middle School for 24 years until her retirement in 1998.
Evonne's generous heart led her to give much time to family, church and friends. She did lots of volunteer work at school and the nursing home, including reading books and writing letters for blind residents. Her greatest joy were her two daughters and three granddaughters, who she would brag about to whoever would listen.
She is survived by her daughters, Radine Wassell of Sioux City, and LeAnn (David) Haslag of Jefferson City, Mo.; granddaughters, Haley Wassell of Sioux City, Alexis (James) Kendall of Jefferson City, and Molly Haslag of Cleveland, Ohio; brothers, Otto (Pat) Johnson of Boston, N.Y., and David (Patti) Johnson of McCook Lake, S.D.; three sisters, Esther (Clifford) Haines of Elk Point, Neva Gardner of Sioux City, and Shirley (Clifford) Waag of Akron, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elaine; and brother, Paul.