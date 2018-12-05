Sioux City
Faye Ann Kinnaman, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Heritage of Emerson (Neb.) nursing facility.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with the Rev. Douglas Dill officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Faye was born on March 17, 1935, in Sioux City, to William F. and Carrie M. (Hitt) Webb. She received her education in the Sioux City Public Schools before finishing at Western Iowa Technical College.
She married Leland Kinnaman on Sept. 30, 1952, to which union three sons were born. The couple divorced in 1971. Faye was a bookkeeper for Sioux City Foundry and retired from that career. Following her retirement, Faye worked at the Community Action Agency in Sioux City.
She enjoyed bingo, dancing, various crafts, completing word finds and fill-in puzzles, and just keeping busy.
Faye is survived by her son, Randy Kinnaman of Emerson; three granddaughters, Trish (Jason) Frederick, and Megan and Paige Kinnaman; one grandson, Ryan Kinnaman; great-grandson, Anthony Frederick; and sister, Carol.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, William "Bill" and Steven "Steve"; daughter-in-law, Trisha Kinnaman; two brothers; three sisters; and her beloved dog, Sweetpea.