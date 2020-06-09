Faye E. Marron
Newcastle, Neb.
Faye Effie Marron, 94, of Newcastle, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at a local hospital.
Private services will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Newcastle, with the Rev. Andrew Sohm. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Newcastle. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today at Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca, Neb. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Faye was born on Oct. 6, 1925, on the farm in Newcastle, to Oscar and Effie (Flom) Wendte. She graduated from Newcastle High School and went on to receive her teaching certificate.
Faye married Leonard W. Marron on Sept. 9, 1947, in Newcastle. Leonard passed away on Aug. 25, 1979. She taught at country school at the age of 16 after high school graduation. Faye taught at Powder Creek, District 43, McKinley, and McDougal country schools, and at Newcastle Public School for 12 years. She supported her husband and son at Marrons Service for more than 70 years.
Faye was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 75 years, St. Peter's Sodality, Newcastle Birthday Club, and a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Faye was a true servant of God and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her daughters, Diana (Ted) Younker of Falls City, Neb., and Deb (Dan) Krause of Ponca; grandchildren, Erica (Chris) Arehart, Ted (Kayla) Younker, Kim (Jordan) Faller, and Dale Krause; great-grandchildren, Drew, Mallory, and Cooper Arehart, and Theo and Liam Younker; sisters, Shirley Livingston of South Sioux City, and Connie Voss of Lincoln, Neb.; brother, Robert Wendte of Newcastle; sisters-in-law, Janice Wendte of Yankton, S.D., and Bonnie Lowe and Betty Slagle, both of Nebraska City, Neb.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Leonard R. Marron; a sister; two brothers; and several in-laws.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Peter's Catholic Church or to the family for their choice of charity.
