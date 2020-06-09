× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Faye E. Marron

Newcastle, Neb.

Faye Effie Marron, 94, of Newcastle, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at a local hospital.

Private services will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Newcastle, with the Rev. Andrew Sohm. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Newcastle. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today at Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca, Neb. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Faye was born on Oct. 6, 1925, on the farm in Newcastle, to Oscar and Effie (Flom) Wendte. She graduated from Newcastle High School and went on to receive her teaching certificate.

Faye married Leonard W. Marron on Sept. 9, 1947, in Newcastle. Leonard passed away on Aug. 25, 1979. She taught at country school at the age of 16 after high school graduation. Faye taught at Powder Creek, District 43, McKinley, and McDougal country schools, and at Newcastle Public School for 12 years. She supported her husband and son at Marrons Service for more than 70 years.

Faye was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 75 years, St. Peter's Sodality, Newcastle Birthday Club, and a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Faye was a true servant of God and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.