South Sioux City
Felipe de Jesus Mendoza Robledo, 49, of South Sioux City, died a hero saving another’s life on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
A funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. Michael Catholic Church in South Sioux City. Visitation will be 1 to 10 p.m. Friday at Becker-Hunt Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker- Hunt Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Felipe was born on Jan. 1, 1970, to Micaela Robledo in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. He grew up in Mexico City and attended school through the Armed Forces of Mexico, graduating high school in 1990. In 2001, he moved to Delano, Calif., where he lived for five years. He then moved to South Sioux City in 2006, where he opened Mendoza Auto Repair, which he continued to own and operate until the time of his passing.
In his spare time, Felipe enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was an avid classic car fan.
Felipe was known for his love of family. He was a family man who loved spending time with his kids and his grandkids - his pelonchas. He was the best father and grandpa.
He is survived by his life partner for 25 years, Petra Sanchez of South Sioux City; his children, Ema Mendoza (Joaquin Moreno), Kevin Mendoza, Kimberly Mendoza, and Nicole Mendoza, all of South Sioux City; grandchildren, Ethan Alexander Mendoza, Steve Kevin Mendoza, and Justin Axel Mendoza; his mother, Micaela Robledo of Mexico; and brothers, Jaime de Luz of Mexico, Rogelio Luz of Mexico, and Jose Mendez of South Sioux City.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Maria Consepcion Robledo.