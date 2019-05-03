Sioux City
94, died Monday, April 29, 2019. Service: May 4 at 11 a.m., Faith United Presbyterian Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: May 3 from 4-7 p.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
