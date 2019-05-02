Sioux City
Fern L. Herbst, 94, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at a local nursing home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith United Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. David Koehler officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Fern was born on Jan. 17, 1925, in Dell Rapids, S.D., to Paul and Libbie (Mork) Swanson. She graduated from Trent (S.D.) High School.
Fern was united in marriage to Harold Rundell on Feb. 16, 1947 in Dell Rapids. He preceded her in death in 1997. On June 30, 2001, she married Arnold Herbst. He preceded her in death in 2009. Fern lived in Brookings, S.D., Iowa City, Iowa, and Fairfield, Iowa, before moving to Sioux City in 1959. She worked in the registrar's office in Iowa City and Sioux City.
Fern was a member of PEO, Miercoles Philanthropic Group, sewing club, ladies auxiliary for the Masons and mall walkers. She was a member of Faith United Presbyterian Church, where she was a part of the church circles, couples groups, Sunday School and a church deacon.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Phyllis (Bill) Hebert of Jensen Beach, Fla.; son, John (Roma) Herbst of Rapid City, S.D.; two grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews; and numerous loving friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Harold Rundell and Arnold Herbst; a son, Alan Herbst; one sister; and two brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice or gift a flower or plant to a friend.