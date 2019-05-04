Storm Lake, Iowa
Fern Combes, 96, of Storm Lake, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
Fern Theresa Bumann, the daughter of Richard and Bertha (Weber) Bumann, was born on Feb. 10, 1923, on a farm near Holstein, Iowa. Fern was baptized at Cushing (Iowa) Lutheran Church on Nov. 25, 1923 and was confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Holstein on Palm Sunday 1937. Fern attended a country school and graduated from Holstein Public School in 1940. She went to National Business Training School in Sioux City. Fern worked at Wincharger during World War II, she was a Rosie the Riveter. She then worked for the Sioux City School lunch program for 32 years.
On June 26, 1943, Fern was united in marriage to Lloyd Combes at the Baptist parsonage in Storm Lake. They made their home in Sioux City for 62 years. They moved to Storm Lake in 2006 and joined St. Mark Lutheran Church. Lloyd passed away on Dec. 29, 2009. They were married for 66 years.
Fern enjoyed baking, sewing, and caring for her family. After she and her husband retired, she enjoyed traveling on bus trips with community friends and saw much of America on the bus trips.
Those left to cherish her memory include Michael (Hillarie) Combes of Oceanside, Calif., and Craig (Nance) Combes of Surprise, Ariz.; brothers, Marvin and wife, Laura, Robert, Lloyd, and Wendell and wife, Marcella; and extended family and friends.
Fern was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; two sisters, Lois Kass and Gladys Johnson; brothers, Richard and Luverne Bumann; sisters-in-law, Margaret Bumann, DeEthel Bumann, Beverly Bumann and Annetta Bumann; and brothers-in-law Ernie Meins, John Kass and Dennis Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to UnityPoint Hospice, 112 W. Fifth St., Storm Lake, IA 50588.