Hawarden, Iowa
Ferrell LaMont Boyles, 78, of Hawarden, went to his heavenly home to be with his Lord and maker Monday, April 15, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family at his home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawarden. There will be a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Ferrell was born on Oct. 10, 1940, in Hawarden, to Guy and Edna (Mohlman) Boyles. He was a graduate of Hawarden High School.
He married the love of his life, Grace Irene (Bliek) of Rock Valley, Iowa, on Aug. 22, 1959. They made their home in Hawarden, where they raised four children, LaMont Boyles, Rhonda (John) Bostick of Brenham, Texas, Kyle (Amy) Boyles of Arlington, Va., and Michelle "Shelly" Reece of Hawarden.
Ferrell spent 31 years in the packing industry. Thirteen years at Needham/Flavorland in Sioux City, and 18 yrs at Beef America in Le Mars, Iowa. After leaving the packing industry, he worked at Wells Blue Bunny and retired in 2006.
Ferrell enjoyed being outdoors by hunting, fishing, and camping with his family and friends. When children began blessing his life, he enjoyed the walks and time spent with them. Ferrell had a knack for building and remodeling not only his home but homes of friends and family.
He is survived by his wife; four children; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Darvin (Peggy) Boyles of Idaho Falls, Idaho; a sister, Sherry Jenkins of Sioux City; and several nieces and nephews.
Ferrell was preceded in death by his infant granddaughter; two nephews; his parents; a son-in-law; and a sister.
He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.