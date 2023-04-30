Flora M. Lee

Sioux City

Flora M. Lee, 69, of Sioux City passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the Orpheum Theater with Rev. Dr. Albert Mosley officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, with a Prayer Service officiated by Deacon Andrew Pearson at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. A private burial will be held at Logan Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Flora was born Dec. 21, 1953, in Sioux City. She was the daughter of Eally McNeil and Tony Mae Moore. Flora grew up in the South Bottoms neighborhood of Sioux City and went to Hobson Elementary School. She was a member of the last graduating class of Sioux City's Central High (class of 1972) and received a bachelor's degree in sociology from Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb.

On Aug. 29, 1975, she married Rudy V. Lee Jr. The couple enjoyed 41 years of marriage until Rudy's death on April 25, 2017, at the age of 67. Flora and Rudy had two daughters, Treyla and Marissa, and two sons, Trenton and Terron.

Flora spent time as a licensed practical nurse at the former St. Joseph Hospital. She worked for St. Luke's Gordon Recovery Center for more than 15 years as a residential supervisor therapist. In addition to working full time, Flora earned a master's degree in counseling from Wayne State College.

Flora, a lifelong Siouxland community activist, became the first Black woman elected in Woodbury County, in September 1991, to serve on the Sioux City Community School Board, a position she would hold for 12 years. Amongst her many accomplishments, Flora headed the local chapter of the NAACP for more than a decade, spent 20 years with Northwest Area Education Agency (AEA) as an educational consultant and special education strategist, and worked with both the Iowa Civil Rights Commission and the Sioux City Human Rights Commission.

In addition to those roles, Flora, most recently served on boards for organizations such as UnityPoint - St. Luke's and was the current Executive Director for Women Aware. Before being elected to the Sioux City Community School board, she was involved with the PTA and served as a "reading mother." In March 1999, Flora was recognized at the 15th annual Women of Excellence Banquet in the category of "Women Striving to Improve the Quality of Life" for working with young women at AEA on such issues as HIV/AIDS, teen pregnancy, and violence prevention.

Flora was an avid dancer. She enjoyed traveling, photography, and her walking and coffee dates with friends.

She is survived by her children Treyla Lee of Sioux City, Marissa Lee of Arlington, Va., and Trenton Lee of Dallas, Texas.

Flora was preceded in death by her parents; husband Rudy; son Terron Lee; and brothers Milton Crawford and Alfred Ellington.

In Lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be given to the Warming Shelter, KWIT Radio, or First Tee Siouxland.