Sioux City
Florence Elizabeth Kwikkel, 89, of Sioux City, passed away on Feb. 15, 2019, just days short of her 90th birthday of March 1.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Holy Spirit Retirement Home, 1701 W. 25th Street, Sioux City.Burial will immediately follow the service in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held just prior to the service at 9:30 a.m., with the family present. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Florence was born on March 1, 1929 in Hospers, Iowa, the daughter of Peter A. and Louise A. (Vonderharr) Verschoor. She grew up in Hospers and graduated from Hospers High School. She married Billy J. Kwikkel and resided in Sioux City for most of her life. Billy passed away on May 16, 2000.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for many years and never missed Mass and was most currently a resident of Holy Spirit Retirement Home. She loved to travel especially to Minnesota and the Black Hills, loved family, and was an amazing seamstress and cook.
She is survived by four daughters and their spouses, Connie (George) Lederer of Cheswick, Pa., Kathy (George) Sully of Sioux City, Chris (John) Anderson of Breezy Point, Minn., and Billie Jo (Dave) McNeil of Denver, Colo. She is also survived by grandchildren, Andie McNeil, Tracey (Rick) Bartkowitz, Jason (Marcel) Lennon, Kelly, George, Heidi, Randi and Katy Sully; and great-grandchildren, Ian, Colin Tyler and Riley; a brother, Anthony Verschoor; sister-in-law, Judith Verschoor; and many nieces and nephews that meant so much to her.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Yankten J. Anderson; sister, Anna Peterson; a brother, Bernard; half-brothers, Donald, Mike, Ervin "Buster" and Kenneth Verschoor; half-sister, Fern Bennett; sisters-in-law, Joann Verschoor, Lucille Diekevers and her husband, George, and June Den Hartog and her husband, Elmer; and her parents.
A special thanks to the nursing staff of Holy Spirit Retirement Home which she claimed made her feel like she "was on a cruise ship."