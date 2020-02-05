Florence J. Pearson

Sioux City
Florence Jane Pearson, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at a local care center.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Flo was born on April 14, 1932, in Sioux City, the daughter of Howard and Lucille (Couture) Thompson. She attended Sioux City public schools.
You have free articles remaining.
Flo married Clarence J. Pearson on Aug. 18, 1949, in Sioux City. The couple was blessed with five children. Clarence passed away on Nov. 15, 2012. Flo worked for Bishop's Cafeteria before her marriage to Clarence, and then took on the full-time career of motherhood. After the kids were in school, Flo worked as a maid for the Howard Johnson and the Holiday Inn in Sioux City before retiring in 1995.
She enjoyed knitting, jigsaw puzzles, word puzzles, and listening to country music. In her younger years, Flo enjoyed fishing. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with all of them.
Flo is survived by her children, Clifford Pearson of Sibley, Iowa, Burnett (Dave) Miller of Sioux City, Darrell (Cindy) Pearson of Sioux City, and Jery (Kelly) Pearson of Sioux City; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Ted Thompson of Alabama; and sisters, Helen Walden of Sioux City, and Myra Higgens of Creston, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Phillip Pearson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Carl Lubben, Cody Pearson, Joey Farley, Nate Theisen, Dustin Theisen, Jason Theisen, and Michael Villalpando.
Service information
10:30AM
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106