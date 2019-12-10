Florence Schroeder
Florence Schroeder

Florence Schroeder

Florence Schroeder

Remsen, Iowa

Florence Schroeder, 96, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Sioux City.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hinton, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Florence is survived by her children, Lanny (Jo Ann) Casper, Douglas (Jeanette) Casper, and Rhonda (Bruce) Hageman, all of rural Hinton; eight grandchildren, Karri (Chuck), Katie, Joe (Rachel), David (Kasia), Mike, Mary (Chris), Shari, and Kris (Shannon); 19 great-grandchildren, Kylie (Eric), C.J., Thomas, Brady (Sadie), Brooke, Shyanne, Sienna, Jayce, Jayla, Micah, Kiana, Gavin, Kage, Harrison, Sydney, Samuel, Eleanor, Spencer and Pypr; one brother, Phil of Sioux City; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended relatives.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Casper; husband, Ray Schroeder; her parents; six brothers; and four sisters.

