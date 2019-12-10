Florence Schroeder

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hinton, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.