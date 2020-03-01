Florencio Lepe-Cortez

You have free articles remaining.
Smithland, Iowa
72, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Service: March 4, 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mapleton, Iowa. Burial: St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: March 3, 5 to 7 p.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton.
Service information
Mar 3
Visitation
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home - Mapleton
210 South 5th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Mar 4
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
10:30AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church Mapleton
201 N 8th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
