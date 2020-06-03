× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Florentin Amador Cruz

South Sioux City

Florentin Amador Cruz, 66, of South Sioux City, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael Catholic Church in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Anthony Weidner officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Florentin was born on June 20, 1953, in Chinandega, Nicaragua, to Juan Jose Amador Morales and Pascuala del Carmen Cruz Rodriguez.

He married Marta E. Rodriguez De Amador on May 15, 1993 in South Sioux City. Florentin moved to South Sioux City in 1991, where he had worked for Tyson Foods since April 23, 1991. He was a proud member of St. Michael Catholic Church.