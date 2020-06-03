Florentin Amador Cruz
South Sioux City
Florentin Amador Cruz, 66, of South Sioux City, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael Catholic Church in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Anthony Weidner officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Florentin was born on June 20, 1953, in Chinandega, Nicaragua, to Juan Jose Amador Morales and Pascuala del Carmen Cruz Rodriguez.
He married Marta E. Rodriguez De Amador on May 15, 1993 in South Sioux City. Florentin moved to South Sioux City in 1991, where he had worked for Tyson Foods since April 23, 1991. He was a proud member of St. Michael Catholic Church.
Florentin is survived by his wife, Marta of South Sioux City; daughters, Isabel, Gabriela, and Diana Amador, all of South Sioux City; son, Juan Jose Amador of South Sioux City, and two sons in Nicaragua; brothers, Isidro, Heriberto, Constantino; sisters, Magdalena, Rafaela, and Estebana, all residing in Nicaragua and Honduras; seven brothers-in-law all in South Sioux City; seven sisters-in-law, most in South Sioux City, and one in Mexico; 52 nieces and nephews, 25 in South Sioux City, and 27 in Nicaragua and Honduras; father-in-law, Ismael Rodriguez Ponce of South Sioux City; and numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Florentin was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lionela Amador Cruz; mother-in-law, Gregoria Rodriguez Lopez; and brother-in-law, Uriel Rodriguez.
Pallbearers will be Gustavo Rodriguez, Gabriel Rodriguez, Jose Rodriguez, Ramiro Garcia, Juan Jose Amador, and Eric Rodriguez.
