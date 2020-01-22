Genoa, Neb., formerly South Sioux City

Floyd C. Bowman, 56, of Genoa, formerly of South Sioux City, entered into heaven Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk, Neb.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Glad Tidings Lighthouse Church in South Sioux City. The Rev. Michael Ring will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Floyd Charles Bowman was born on July 9, 1963, to Floyd Lee and Annette Marie (Davis) Bowman, in Sioux City. He was a tremendous bass player, and was known around Siouxland for his musical abilities. He worked for his Corner Store family, and then went on to work at the John Morrell packing plant, and as a crane operator for Christensen Brothers Construction Company.

Survivors include his siblings, Cindy Hoffman (Hank Trudell) of Redwood Falls, Minn., Machelle Dass (Ken) of South Sioux City, Terry Linafelter (James) of Sergeant Bluff, Jason Bowman (Erica) of South Sioux City, and Lise Pedersen of Sergeant Bluff; his godson, Daniel Nyreen of Sioux City; and numerous nieces and nephews.