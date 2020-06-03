Floyd E. Clark
Floyd E. Clark, 81, of Dakota City, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at a local care center.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.

Floyd was born on Sept. 26, 1938, in Sioux City, the son of Harry and Cleo (Barnes) Clark. He graduated from South Sioux City. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he was active military and in the reserves, being honorably discharged in 1962.

Floyd married Janice Loux on June 4, 1960 in South Sioux City. To this union two daughters were born. Janice preceded Floyd in death on April 3, 2005.

Floyd worked for Iowa Public Service, later known as Mid-American Energy for 41 years, retiring as a foreman.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, and gardening, but his greatest love was spending time with his family. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in South Sioux City, and the IBEW.

Survivors include his daughters, Teralynn Clark of Watertown, S.D., and LuAnn McClarnon of Elkhorn, Neb.; grandchildren, Liam McClarnon, Aislin McClarnon, and Noah Wilson; and siblings, Robert (Debra) Clark of California, Donna (Howard) Moss of Michigan, Colleen (Devin) Duncan of Missouri, and Joanne (Pat) Montgomery of Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice; and brothers, Gary and Gordon.

