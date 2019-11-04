Emerson, Neb.
Floyd John Martin, Jr., (Jack), of Emerson, Neb., died on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Heritage of Emerson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emerson with Father Gerald Leise as the Celebrant. A rosary service will be held on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a visitation from 5-7 p.m. followed by a prayer service. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery of Emerson. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home in Emerson.
Jack was born on June 21, 1931 in Pender, Neb., the son of Floyd John Martin, Sr. and Clare McTaggert. He graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in 1948. On Sept.r 18, 1950, he was united in marriage to Marcy Pieper at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He farmed his entire life and loved helping his sons with harvest. Jack enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, who called him “Papa the Shop-a.” He loved to socialize and would visit with anyone. Jack was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his daughter, Michele (David) McDevitt of Sioux City,; son, Kevin (Moe) Martin of Emerson; and daughter, Julie (Terry) Albrecht of Thurston, Neb.; daughter-in-law, Susan Martin of Sioux City; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, with another on the way; sister-in-law, Pat Mahr of Emerson, and many nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marcy; children, Patrick, Pamela, Kerry and Todd Martin; grandson, Aaron Albrecht; brothers, Mike Martin (Pat) and Tim Martin; sister-in-law, Vera Mueller (Harlan) and many aunts and uncles.
Jack’s family would like to thank the staff at Heritage of Emerson and Hospice of Siouxland for their kindness and support.