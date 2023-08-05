Floyd Wayne Petzoldt

Prescott, Arizona

Floyd Wayne Petzoldt, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday July 24, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona.

In memory of Floyd there will be a celebration of life on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at American Lutheran Church at 1:00 pm in Prescott, Arizona.

Floyd was born the youngest of three children to August and Josephine Petzoldt in Grand Island, NE on April 15, 1936.

As a young child Floyd's family lived in Chapman, Nebraska where he graduated from high school. Floyd met the love of his life, Marilyn Ballard in Grand Island, NE and they were married July 14, 1956 and just celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.

After high school Floyd joined the Air Force and was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, WA. Upon leaving the Air Force he attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He graduated in 1965 with his doctorate in dentistry. They moved to Sioux City where he practiced for almost 40 years until his retirement in August 2004. They moved to Prescott, Arizona where they enjoyed their retirement years. He was an active member at Morningside Lutheran Church in Sioux City and at American Lutheran Church in Prescott as a prayer warrior.

Floyd will be lovingly remembered by his spouse Marilyn Petzoldt of Prescott, Arizona, his daughters Cheryl Frerichs of Glendale, Arizona, Kathy Schultz of Madison, South Dakota and one son Jon and Cathy (Ely) Petzoldt of Prescott, Arizona; one sister Dorothy Baasch of Arvada, Colorado. He has 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents August and Josephine Petzoldt, and one sister Betty Madison of Littleton, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Margaret T. Morris Center in Prescott, Arizona for all of the wonderful care he received there.