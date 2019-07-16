South Sioux City
Floydene Esther Wiig-Johnston-Mathiesen, 87, of South Sioux City, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be in Wakefield Cemetery at Wakefield, Neb. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a brief service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Floydene (Dee) was the oldest of five children born to Floyd and Ruth Wiig. She married Willard Johnston in 1951. They were blessed with five children while living on the family farm near Allen, Neb. In 1970, she married James Melvin Mathiesen, who also had five children.
Floydene taught for 37 years in the Siouxland area while traveling back and forth to her home in Lincoln, where she and her husband retired in 1994. Floydene received one of the highest nationally recognized honors in education, 1974 Nebraska Elementary Teacher of the Year.
She was a talented pianist. She organized musical productions. She was a spelling bee queen, a master Sudoku puzzle solver, and crossword puzzle wizard. She loved music, Nebraska women’s basketball and football. She loved her Family and her Lord. We all miss her more than words can express.
Survivors include her children, Crystal Sparks and her children, John and Joy Sparks; Bill (Terri) Johnston and children, Jason, Justin, Jeremy, and Joshua (Shannyn) Johnston, Jason (Jenny) Walding, Jerod Walding, and Jenny (Brian) Anderson; Tim (Debbie) Johnston and children, Chad (Lori) Johnston, Rochelle (Jeremy) Reavis, and Angela (Jason) Meyer; and Kelli Rae Theiss; stepchildren, Donna (Jerry) Schroeder, Barbara (Jerry) Baumgart, April (Steve) Rahn, and Steve (Michelle) Mathiesen; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Paul (Jan) Wiig and June (George) Kourpias.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Ruth Wiig; her husbands, Willard Johnston and James Melvin Mathiesen; a son, Bradley Johnston; stepson, James Mathiesen; and brothers, Harold (Janet) Wiig and Duane Wiig.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for designations to be made at a later time.