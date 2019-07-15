{{featured_button_text}}

South Sioux City

87, died Saturday, July 13, 2019. Service: July 19 at 10:30 a.m., Mohr Funeral Home, South Sioux City. Burial: Wakefield (Neb.) Cemetery. Visitation: July 18 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Floydene Esther Wiig-Johnston-Mathiesen
