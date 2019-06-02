Storm Lake, Iowa
74, died Friday, May 31, 2019. Service: June 10 at 10 a.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Storm Lake. Burial: Ida Grove Cemetery, Ida Grove, Iowa. Visitation: June 9 from 4 to 7 p.m., Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home, Storm Lake.
Storm Lake, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
74, died Friday, May 31, 2019. Service: June 10 at 10 a.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Storm Lake. Burial: Ida Grove Cemetery, Ida Grove, Iowa. Visitation: June 9 from 4 to 7 p.m., Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home, Storm Lake.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.