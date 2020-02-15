Fonda P. Kooistra

Inwood, Iowa
Fonda Pearl (Sandbulte) Kooistra, 86, of Inwood, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center in Canton, S.D.
You have free articles remaining.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Inwood Christian Reformed Church, with the Rev. Adam Eisenga and Rev. Steven Kooistra officiating. Rev. Edward Suffern will be doing the graveside service in Richland Cemetery, Inwood. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Inwood Christian Reformed Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Inwood. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Fonda is survived by her children, Marlo (Kathy Knyfd) Kooistra of North Haledon, N.J., Steven (Donna Galbraith) Kooistra of Nappanee, Ind., Janice (Todd) Witt of Fairbanks, Alaska, Phyllis (Michael) Verderame of State College, Pa., Lois (Edward) Suffern of Queensbury, N.Y., and Rachel (Armond) Floyd of Altoona, Iowa; 21 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Howard (Bernice) Sandbulte, Glen Sandbulte, and Rodney (Carol) Sandbulte; sister, Laura (Jim) Westra; and far too many nieces and nephews to count.
Fonda's request was for memorial gifts to be given to Justice for All in Rock Valley, Iowa.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
305 E. Madison Street
Inwood, IA 51240
10:00AM
305 E. Madison Street
Inwood, IA 51240