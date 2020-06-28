Forrest H. Wanberg Jr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Forrest H. 'Junior' Wanberg, Jr.

Naperville, Ill., formerly Galva, Iowa

Forrest H. "Junior" Wanberg Jr., 89, a resident of Naperville, Ill., since 1965, formerly of Galva, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020, at his home.

All are invited to gather at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, for the final committal services with military honors at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Naperville. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services was entrusted with arrangements. For information, please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com.

He was born on June 15, 1931, in Galva, Iowa. "Junior" was a graduate of Schallar High School and attended the University of Iowa. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1953 until 1955 and was honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant.

Junior enjoyed a career of more than 50 years in the popcorn industry. In 1965 he joined the Cracker Jack Company and after 20 years he retired as Vice President of Operations. He then started the Wanberg Popcorn Company in Middlebury, Ind.