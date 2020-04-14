× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Holstein, Iowa, formerly Galva, Iowa

France R, Wanberg, of Holstein, formerly of Galva, having 99 years of a life well lived, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the AbiliT Senior Living of Holstein.

A celebration of life will be held at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein at a later date. A private family burial will be held at Galva Township East Cemetery of Galva. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

The son of Elmer and Vera (Clapsaddle), France was born on a farm northwest of Galva, on April 5, 1921. He attended school all 12 years in Galva, graduating in 1938. Following graduation, he worked for the Sioux Honey Association in Sioux City and in Lima, Ohio.