France R. Wanberg
Holstein, Iowa, formerly Galva, Iowa
France R, Wanberg, of Holstein, formerly of Galva, having 99 years of a life well lived, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the AbiliT Senior Living of Holstein.
A celebration of life will be held at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein at a later date. A private family burial will be held at Galva Township East Cemetery of Galva. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com
The son of Elmer and Vera (Clapsaddle), France was born on a farm northwest of Galva, on April 5, 1921. He attended school all 12 years in Galva, graduating in 1938. Following graduation, he worked for the Sioux Honey Association in Sioux City and in Lima, Ohio.
On Dec. 31, 1941, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He was stationed in Los Angeles in communication radio radar with the 1st Fighter Control Squadron before being shipped overseas. On Nov. 11, 1943, while en route to New Guinea, a torpedo hit his troopship, the USS Cape San Juan. Forced to abandon ship, he spent 30 hours in shark-infested waters before being rescued by the destroyer USS McCalla. After his squadron reorganized, he made D-Day landings in New Guinea and the Philippines. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 12, 1945, and was awarded the Purple Heart, Asiatic Battle Stars, Philippine Liberation Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
After returning home, he attended Morningside College and Iowa State University. He then returned to help his father farm. On June 6, 1948, he was united in marriage to Helen Ling of Sheldon, Iowa. He continued to farm until he was appointed Postmaster of Galva in June 1954, where he served until retiring in 1981.
France was very active in the Galva community. He served on various church boards of the Galva United Methodist Church, was a 75-year member of the Galva Legion and its past Commander, member of the Odd Fellows Lodge, served two terms as mayor, member of the Ida County Fair Board, and chairman of the Galva Centennial Committee.
France and Helen loved to travel, having visited all 50 states and spent time in Florida during the winter. He enjoyed working in his garden, drinking coffee with friends and occasionally telling a joke.
He is survived by his children, Kathy (Dennis) Breyfogle of Holstein, Gary (Deb) Wanberg of Galva, Becky (Kirby) Neil of Gravois Mills, Mo., and Rick Wanberg of Denison, Iowa; grandchildren, Grant Breyfogle, Scott (Rachael) Breyfogle, Sean Courtney, Michelle (David) Patterson, Ryan (Kerry) Wanberg, Justin (Cassie) Wanberg, Sarah (Eric) Szymanski, Ashley (Anthony) Leis, Zach and Laura Wanberg, and Emily, Chloe and Abby Wanberg; great-grandchildren, Jake and Maxwell Breyfogle, Wesley, Ellanore and Adeline Breyfogle, Michael and Sean Courtney, Sam Patterson, Beckett and Sydney Wanberg, and Jason and Ben Wanberg; sister, Joanne Brueck; brother, Dr. Kenneth (Dottie) Wanberg; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; and his parents.
The family would like to thank Char-Mac and Holstein Senior Living for the wonderful care and concern that was given to him. France will be remembered for his love of his family, his church and community, and his country.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.