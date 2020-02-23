Sioux City
Frances E. Mikkelsen, 100, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, with her daughter by her side.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Frances was born the daughter of Charles and Katherine Cunningham on Sept. 21, 1919, in Sioux City. She graduated from Central High School in 1937. Frances married Carleton “Mike” Mikkelsen on Aug. 12, 1949, at First Presbyterian Church in Sioux City. To this union a daughter, Lynn was born. Carleton died in 1994. Frances worked as a secretary for the Teamsters prior to marriage and was a homemaker thereafter.
She enjoyed working in the yard and hosting neighborhood teas and holiday family gatherings.
Frances was an active church volunteer at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Sioux City. She was a Sunday school and Wednesday school teacher, on altar guild, Vacation Bible school aide, and served on the church council. She also belonged to several area organizations, PEO (chapter JH), Siouxland Humane Society, board member of the Wildlife Lodge and Clinic, Coterie Club and many study clubs over the years.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Lynn Posey of Sioux City; sister, Joyce Krone of Sioux City; rescue dog, Tessa; nieces and nephews of Sioux City, Omaha, Phoenix, Long Island and Monterey; caregivers; as well as many wonderful friends of both, Franny and Lynn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carleton; brothers, Fred, Charles (Ella), and Robert (Shirley); son-in-law, Guy Posey; and brother-in-law, Don Krone.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider an act of kindness in Fran’s memory or a donation directed to St. Luke Lutheran Church.