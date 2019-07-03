Moville, Iowa
Frances "Fairy" L. Steffe, 87, of Moville, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at her home in Gilbert, Ariz., surrounded by her loving husband of 67 years, Harlan "Gene," and her family.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael Catholic Church in Kingsley, Iowa, with family present to greet friends before and after the service. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Condolences may be directed to www.rohdefh.com.
From her birth in Kingsley, on Aug. 7, 1931, to her death on June 16, 2019, she nourished her family, friends, and all those who were blessed to know her, with love, faith, and kindness.
She was born on a farm near Kingsley to Walter McDermott and Opal (Bainbridge) McDermott, and was the youngest of two children. She attended the country school from the age of 5 and graduated from Kingsley High School in 1949. Later, she attended secretarial school, and worked at the Livestock Exchange in Sioux City and the Kingsley State Bank.
It was Fairy's sparkling blue eyes, and her warm, compassionate heart that attracted Gene Steffe to her at a St. Patrick's Day dance in 1949. Fairy and Gene were married on Dec. 16, 1951, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kingsley. They built a life together and raised five daughters in northwest Iowa. Fairy lovingly cultivated her family, and tended to her impressive vegetable and flower gardens.
She was a devoted member of Immaculate Conception Church in Moville, and spent many hours volunteering and participating in various community activities, including the church's quilting club. She won many ribbons for her jams and preserves, and loved to bake for family and friends.
Left to honor Fairy and remember her love are her husband, Gene; their daughters, Patricia, Cynthia, Susan, and Felicia; 10 grandchildren, Jamie Ekatomatis, Zachary Wickersham, Jessica Stubbs, Alexis Wickersham, Phillip McConnell, Jordan Stubbs, Sophie Blauer, Benjamin Blauer, Ava Roberts, and Max Blauer; and great-grandchild, Ian Ekatomatis.
Fairy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lawrence "Larry" McDermott; and daughter, Alice Stubbs.
Fairy will be remembered as a bright, shining light in the various communities and churches she served.
Those who wish, can make donations in Fairy's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.