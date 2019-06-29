{{featured_button_text}}

Moville, Iowa

87, died Sunday, June 16, 2019. Memorial service: July 6 at 11 a.m., St. Michael Catholic Church, Kingsley, Iowa. Burial: later date. Visitation: July 6 at 10 a.m., at the church. Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley.

the life of: Frances 'Fairy' Steffe
