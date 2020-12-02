Frances G. Jackson

Sioux City

Frances G. Jackson, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her residence.

A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with the Rev. Jane Johnston officiating. Burial will be at Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the service. Livestreaming will be available via YouTube at https://youtu.be/AlugULDZ1Pw. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Frances was born Oct. 19, 1927, in Jasper, Minn., the daughter of James William and Tilda Marie (Anderson) Greig. She graduated from Osborne High School in Osborne, Kan. Frances married Paul C. Jackson on May 24, 1947, at the Riverside Methodist Church in Sioux City.

She worked as a long-distance operator at Northwestern Bell, and then began her career with the City of Sioux City as a clerk at the Water Department and then became the supervisor of the Secretarial Service Center at City Hall before retirement.