Frances G. Jackson
Sioux City
Frances G. Jackson, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her residence.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with the Rev. Jane Johnston officiating. Burial will be at Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the service.
Frances was born Oct. 19, 1927, in Jasper, Minn., the daughter of James William and Tilda Marie (Anderson) Greig. She graduated from Osborne High School in Osborne, Kan. Frances married Paul C. Jackson on May 24, 1947, at the Riverside Methodist Church in Sioux City.
She worked as a long-distance operator at Northwestern Bell, and then began her career with the City of Sioux City as a clerk at the Water Department and then became the supervisor of the Secretarial Service Center at City Hall before retirement.
After retirement, she and Paul owned and operated Triple A Resume Services for a number of years. Frances enjoyed reading and games. She and Paul enjoyed camping and traveling. Frances was a member of the Eastern Star and an active member of Augustana Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her children, Judy (Ron) Krull of Ankeny, Iowa, Dennis (Diane) Jackson of Eagle, Neb., and Jim (Wanda) Jackson of Sioux City; five grandchildren, Paula Bianchi, Shannon Jackson, Brandon Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Brent Jackson; 15 great-grandchildren; and Mom's Angels, Janelle Knight, Emily Fetterman, Cathy Denney, Ericka Simpson, Jean Holmberg, and Patti Hard.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Jackson in 2009; and a half-sister, Violet E. Owen.
Memorials may be sent to Augustana Lutheran Church or the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Frances's memory.
