Sioux City
Frances Helen Suknot, 96, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, of natural causes.
There are no public services planned at this time. Arrangements under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Frances Benzink was born in Sioux City, on Jan. 20, 1923, to Steven and Antonina (Hordzwich) Benzink. She attended Woodrow Wilson Elementary School and graduated from Central High School.
On April 4, 1942, she married Adam Suknot in Tekamah, Neb. Adam passed away in 2005. Throughout the years, Frances spent time working for both Wincharger Corporation and Dyna-Tech.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and knew many in Siouxland as she lived here her whole life.
Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Steve Suknot of Sioux City, and Karen Leach of San Francisco, Calif.; three grandchildren, Thomas Leach Jr., Stephen Leach and his wife, Zara, and Christine Leach; and her good friend, Alice Thomas.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Adam.