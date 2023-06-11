Frances K. Rodman

Sioux City

Frances K. Rodman, 87, of Sioux City passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date with details to follow. The family is being assisted with arrangements by Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Frances was born Dec. 10, 1935, in Arcadia, Iowa, to Daniel and Goldie (Molter) Booth.

Frances was united in marriage to Harold L. Rodman on May 6, 1955, in Arcadia, and they moved to Sioux City in 1958.

She loved being with her family and watching her grandkids' sports. She also loved watching the Atlanta Braves and Iowa Hawkeyes.

She is survived by her daughters, Lori (Tom) Pope of Lincoln, Neb., Julie Erickson of Sioux City, and Vicki (Otis) Boyok of Sioux City; four grandchildren, Brianne (Rob) Costello, Benjamin (Brandi) Erickson, Anjalee Boyok, and Kendra Pope; and seven great-grandchildren, Gracie, Max, Ella, Alex, Veda, Bennett, and Farrah.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; parents; sister, Marlene; and brother, Roland.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank all of the people at St. Croix Hospice for all of their help.