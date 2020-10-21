Frances L. Nixon

Moville, Iowa

Frances Lee Nixon, 89, of Moville, passed peacefully from this life to the next in the early hours of the morning Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

A celebration of life is planned for the spring 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Frances was born to the late Lee A. and Frances G. (Smith) Perkins, on May 18, 1931, in Omaha. Frances attended North High School in Omaha and the Ames Ave. Methodist Church, where she met the love of her life, James Daniel Nixon. A fortuitous encounter at Reed's Ice Cream Shop led to an evening at the cinema and ultimately to Jim and Fran sharing more than 68 years of marriage. They were joined in matrimony at the Methodist Church in Blair, Neb. on a snowy Jan. 4, 1952.

While Jim was off in the U.S. Navy, Frances attended the University of Omaha and then worked at Woodman of the World. Jim and Fran had three red headed boys, Bradley James (Margo), Brian Anders (Melania), and Joel Alan (Cara). In addition to Jim and the boys, Frances is survived by five grandchildren, Jimi, Zach, Levi, Matthew and Audrey. Frances also is survived by Pookie, her loving cat who was never far from her lap.