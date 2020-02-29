Ponca, Neb.

Frances M. Conrad, 87, of Ponca, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, surrounded by her family, at Regency Square Care Center in South Sioux City.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be in Ponca City Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Frances was born on Sept. 8, 1932, to William and Josephine (Starzl) Harder. She married Donald Conrad on April 20, 1951. To this union five boys and three girls were born. Don passed away in 1969, and Frances did an amazing job of raising all of these children alone, along with having a hand in raising many others. Her door was always open.

She worked multiple jobs in her younger years and did housekeeping for many years at the ASCS Office and Elms Health Care Center in Ponca.

She was a very independent, talented lady who made beautiful cakes, porcelain dolls, and sewed the fanciest dresses and outfits for them and her children. She could crochet and knit anything you asked her to, all without a pattern.