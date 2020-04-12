× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frances M. Hartz

Sioux City, formerly Hinton, Iowa

Frances M. Hartz, 84, of Sioux City, formerly of Hinton, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a local care facility.

Due to current restrictions on social gatherings, private family services will be held. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling arrangements. Frances' service will be streamed online for those wishing to show their support remotely. To sign the online guestbook and find further details on streaming the service, please visit www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Frances M. Chesley was born on Oct. 18, 1935, in Sloan, Iowa, to Dewey and Laura Chesley. She graduated from Sloan High School.

On June 17, 1956, she married Lyle Hartz in Sloan. To this union four children were born. Their home was north of Lawton, Iowa, on the farm until Lyle retired. The family then moved to Hinton.

Frances was a homemaker until the kids were raised, after which she worked at Mid-Step Services. After 20 years, she retired in October 2005.