Sioux City
Frances Marie Quintard, 97, of Sioux City, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, with the Rev. David Koehler officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave., Sioux City. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.
Frances was born Feb. 8, 1922, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Ernest and Gladys (Kesner) Campbell. She grew up on a farm near Merrill, Iowa, and graduated from Merrill High School. She married Arthur “Mel” Quintard on Nov. 26, 1941. Due to Mel serving in World War II, they moved to North Carolina where he was stationed. After the war, they established residency around the Lawton, Iowa area. To this union, four daughters and a son were born. In 1955, they moved to Sioux City, to raise their family.
Frances worked for Toller Drug and later, the Red Owl Store. In her upper 40s, Frances went “back to school” enrolling in Western Iowa Tech’s first classes held in the downtown area. After receiving her medical secretary degree, she transcribed medical files for Dr. Ziebell for close to 30 years until her retirement. Mel passed away in 2003 after 62 years of marriage.
Frances was a member and deacon of the Faith United Presbyterian Church and a member of the church’s ladies circle.
In younger years, Mel and Frances were devout card players belonging to several card clubs. She was always appreciative to others' kind gestures, loved to cook and solve crossword and Wheel of Fortune puzzles. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and taking road trips to family gatherings and reunions. She thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren and her beloved pets.
Mourning her loss are her three daughters, Kay Barnes and Bonnie Beermann (John Curtis), all of Aurora, Colo., and Jeannie (Mark) Peterson of Sioux City; one son, Mark (Vicki) Quintard of Sioux City; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frances was greeted at Heaven’s gates by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Rita Kersenbrock; her granddaughter, Brook Quintard; a sister, Doris Sullivan; and two brothers, Virgil Campbell and Merlin Campbell.
Memorials may be directed to Faith United Presbyterian Church.