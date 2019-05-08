Sioux City
Frances P. Duncan, 79, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at a local hospital.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Frances Hanke was born on Oct. 15, 1939, in Oto, Iowa, the daughter of Ai and Edna (Farber) Handke. She graduated from Oto High School.
She married William Duncan in the late 1950s. Frances worked at Zenith for 20 plus years and at Woolco Department Store and then Gateway until they closed. In the early years, Frances attended Oto Methodist Church.
She is survived by her three daughters, Margaret (Bill) Keairns of Sioux City, Teresa "Trish" Duncan-Richer of Sioux City, and Lonna (Daniel) Lenz of Sergeant Bluff; brother, Tom (Karen) Handke of Smithland, Iowa; two sisters, Susan (Jerry) Schoenherr of Mapleton, Iowa, and Linda Nepper of Oto; seven grandchildren, Jesse (Jill) Smith, Justin (Donnette) Smith, Billy Keairns, Chad Duncan, Christopher Duncan, Alicia (Tim) Everton, and Jordan Lenz; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary Vipond; a brother, David Handke; and one grandson, Francis Paul Smith.