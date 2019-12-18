Rock Valley, Iowa

Frances Rus, 91, of Rock Valley, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Netherlands Reformed Congregation in Rock Valley, with the Rev. H. Hofman officiating. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Condolences for the family may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Frances is survived by her husband of almost 72 years, Jacob of Rock Valley; four children, Marion J. (Becky) Rus, Darwin (Helen) Rus, and Shirley Van Voorst, all of Rock Valley, and Tami (Jim) Van Beek of Inwood, Iowa; 23 grandchildren; 83 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Sally Koedam of Sheldon, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Joan Maassen of Rock Valley.

Memorials may be given to Netherlands Reformed Christian School.