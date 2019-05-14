{{featured_button_text}}

Orange City, Iowa

87, died Saturday, May 11, 2019. Service: May 17 at 2 p.m., Newkirk Reformed Church, Hospers, Iowa. Burial: Newkirk Cemetery. Visitation: May 17 at 1 p.m., at the church. Oolman Funeral Home, Orange City.

the life of: Frances Te Grootenhuis
