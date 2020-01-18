Francis Carlson

You have free articles remaining.
Alta, Iowa
83, of Alta, died Jan. 14, 2020. Funeral services: 1 p.m. Jan. 19, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Alta. Burial: BV Memorial Park Cemetery with full military rites. Visitation: one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home, Storm Lake, Iowa.
