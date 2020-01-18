Francis Carlson
Francis Carlson

Alta, Iowa

83, of Alta, died Jan. 14, 2020. Funeral services: 1 p.m.  Jan. 19, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Alta. Burial: BV Memorial Park Cemetery with full military rites. Visitation: one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home, Storm Lake, Iowa.

Service information

Jan 19
Visitation
Sunday, January 19, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home - Alta
301 Alta Vista Street
Alta, IA 51002
Jan 19
Service
Sunday, January 19, 2020
1:00PM
United Methodist Church -- Alta
218 Prospect
Alta, IA 51002
