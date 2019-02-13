Sioux City
Francis L. "Frank/Butch" Blassl, 76, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Francis, the son of Francis and Alet (Messer) Blassl Sr., was born on Oct. 27, 1942, in Winner, S.D. His family moved to Blencoe, Iowa, for a short time, where his family owned and operated a grocery/supply store, before settling in Sioux City. He graduated from Central High in 1960. After graduation, Frank honorably served his country overseas with the U.S. Army.
Following his honorable discharge, he chose the meat industry as his career and began working for Swift Company in Sioux City. He spent a short time living in Hartley, Iowa, where he worked at a packing plant. He then came back to Sioux City and worked for IBP and Cooper's Market before retiring from Braunger's Market. After his retirement, he kept busy doing deliveries for Westside Pizza in Sioux City, and put his carpentry skills to use doing odd jobs.
Francis married Katherine Marie Haster in 1964. They later divorced. He married Jaqueline in September 1972. She died in October 1988. He married Pauline Murfield on Jan. 26, 1991. Pauline died on Dec. 16, 2018.
Frank enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing, breakfast at Hy-Vee on Veterans Day with his son, and watching his grandson Zach stock car race. He was very grateful to have spent this past Christmas with his grandchildren Katie and Michael and great-grandson Cooper. Thanksgiving dinner was something family and friends could count on every year at his home. He and his wife, Pauline, always hosted a great feast, with plenty of football and socializing afterward. He was an avid Minnesota Viking fan.
Frank is survived by a son, Duane (Sherrylynn) Blassl of Worthing, S.D.; daughter, Deborah Mondry of Oakland, Ore.; grandchildren, Katie Blassl, Michael Blassl, Justin Mondry, and Kyle Mondry; great-grandsons, Cooper, Karter, and Kyle; stepson, Tracy (Nan) Ankrum of Sioux City; stepdaughter, Amy Ankrum of Sioux City; stepgrandson, Zachary (Amber) Ankrum, and their daughter, Rory; brothers-in-law, Michael (Roxanne) Murfield and Mathew Murfield; and sisters-in-law, Kathleen (Jerry) Williams, Patricia Woods, and Theresa Fitzgibbon.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; and two wives, Jaqueline and Pauline.