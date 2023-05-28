Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Francis L. 'Lee' Goodwin

Sioux City

Francis L. "Lee" Goodwin passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 28, 2023, from pancreatic cancer.

Abiding by his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Family will be present one hour before the service. Arrangements are with Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Lee was born on March 11, 1949, to LeBaron and JoAnne Goodwin. He was raised in Sidney, Neb., and graduated from high school in 1967. While in high school, Lee played on the high school basketball team, was a member of Student Council, and earned his Eagle Scout Badge, one of his proudest accomplishments. He also marched in the Rose Bowl Parade. Lee attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He majored in History and then went on to attend Law School at Nebraska. He graduated with a J.D. degree in 1974.

Lee married his college sweetheart, Karen Deck Goodwin, on Aug. 19, 1972. He and Karen raised two children, Chris, and Jamie. Lee and Karen celebrated their 50th wedding Anniversary last summer and were blessed to celebrate it with their children and grandchildren in Okoboji, Iowa.

Lee began his legal career in Sioux City. He worked for the Deck Law Firm, County Attorney, and McCoy, Thomas, and Gill. Most recently, Lee worked with Frank Baron, Jeff Sar, Greg Lohr, and David Gill. He loved his profession, and he especially enjoyed doing mediations. He loved helping people and helping to resolve their conflicts. Lee was very well thought of by attorneys and clients he worked with. Lee enjoyed serving his church and community. He was in ROTC, and he served as Trinity Lutheran Church Council President, Boy Scouts of America council member, Sertona member, and President of the Woodbury County Bar Association.

Lee was a man of many interests. He lived for Nebraska football games, and it was tradition that on game day Saturdays, he and Karen would drive Chris and Jamie down to Lincoln to watch the Huskers play. He also enjoyed time at the hunting cabin in Bridgeport, Neb., with his brother, Bob, and cousins, Bill, Mike, Dave, and Rob. Lee and Karen traveled to several countries in Europe and loved Alaska. He and Karen cherished their cabin in Minnesota and loved spending time there with friends, family, kids, and grandkids. He enjoyed teaching them how to ski, fish, and enjoy the lake.

Lee loved Gasparilla Island in Florida where he and Karen spent their winters. He enjoyed biking and walking on the Island and fishing with friends. Lee loved to cook and make wonderful meals, and he left it up to Karen to clean up the kitchen. He also enjoyed gardening and taking care of his lawn. He loved filling his bird feeders and feeding Bobby, his pet squirrel. Lee also collected fine red wines and studied every bottle he bought. He was always excited to share his wine with family and friends.

He also played the piano, and at Jamie's wedding he played a song by Billy Joel. He loved playing Billy Joel songs. Lee was known by friends and family as a "prince of a man." He was always a gentleman and great role model to his grandchildren. He had a funny sense of humor. His grandkids would always laugh at the funny things he said and did, like the times he would raid their candy supply when he and Karen came to visit. As payback, Chris and Jamie would raid his wine supply. Lee always felt he was so blessed to have good family and friends, and he was so proud of his children and grandchildren. He said, "I have had a great life."

He is survived by his wife, Karen; son, Chris (Michelle); daughter, Jamie (Dusty); grandchildren, Kaden, Jayce, Ivy, Channing, and Crew; and numerous friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister; and brother.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Jung and all the doctors and nurses at the Nebraska Medical Center.

In lieu of flowers, Lee has requested that donations be made to the charity of your choice.