Francis "Lad" Speck

Sioux City

Francis “Lad” W. Speck, 95, of Sioux City, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his residence.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave. Visitation will be noon until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Due to the threat of COVID, the family requests, but does not require, masks.

Francis “Lad” Walen Speck, the son of Reinhart and Gertrude (Marshall) Speck, was born on Dec. 9, 1924, in Rockport, Mass. He attended Rockport schools, became an Eagle Scout, and went on to enlist in the U.S. Air Force. After his honorable discharge, Lad earned his bachelor's degree in biology from Tuff's University in Massachusetts and later his master's in education from Salem State.

Lad was united in marriage with Barbara Neilson. The couple later divorced.

Lad was employed as a high school science teacher for his entire career. His proudest moment was when he recently received letters from previous students, thanking him for being a great teacher. Lad always talked about Gloucester, Mass. in his Boston accent. He spent many hours reading and playing games.