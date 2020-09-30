Francis "Lad" Speck
Sioux City
Francis “Lad” W. Speck, 95, of Sioux City, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave. Visitation will be noon until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Due to the threat of COVID, the family requests, but does not require, masks.
Francis “Lad” Walen Speck, the son of Reinhart and Gertrude (Marshall) Speck, was born on Dec. 9, 1924, in Rockport, Mass. He attended Rockport schools, became an Eagle Scout, and went on to enlist in the U.S. Air Force. After his honorable discharge, Lad earned his bachelor's degree in biology from Tuff's University in Massachusetts and later his master's in education from Salem State.
Lad was united in marriage with Barbara Neilson. The couple later divorced.
Lad was employed as a high school science teacher for his entire career. His proudest moment was when he recently received letters from previous students, thanking him for being a great teacher. Lad always talked about Gloucester, Mass. in his Boston accent. He spent many hours reading and playing games.
Lad moved to Sioux City and then married Clarice Hammerstrom. He was a member of the Rustin Ave. United Methodist Church and also volunteered many, many hours for more than 20 years at Tumacacori National Historical Park in Arizona.
From his first marriage, Lad is survived by his children, David (Rieko) Speck of California, Robin (deceased) (Kevin) Barker of North Carolina, and Rebecca (John) DeCaro of Iowa; grandchildren, Shaw Keneyaswu-Speck, Kaye Kaneyasu-Speck, David Barker, Kristopher Barker, Brian DeCaro, Sam DeCaro; and five great-grandchildren.
From his second marriage, Lad is survived by his wife, Clarice; five stepchildren; six grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Lad was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings; his former wife, Barbara; daughter, Robin Barker; a son-in-law, John DeCaro; and grandson, John DeCaro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
