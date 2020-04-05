Francis Moran
Sioux City
Francis Moran, 87, of Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Sioux City, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Grand Living at Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls.
A private family funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, at Church of St. Mary in Sioux Falls, with a public memorial service in the following months. Arrangements are under the direction of Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, Sioux Falls.
Condolences may be sent online at www.millerfh.com/obits.
Francis was born on Jan. 15, 1933, to Hugh and Adelaide (O'Brien) Moran in Le Mars, Iowa. Fran, as he was known to family and friends, grew up in Le Mars, graduating from Central High School in 1951.
In 1952, he entered the U.S. Army and served in Kansas before being honorably discharged in 1954. In 1959, Francis graduated from Westmar College in Le Mars, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration.
Francis married Marcene Auchstetter on June 18, 1960, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hospers, Iowa.
The couple lived in Sioux City for many years, where Francis worked in business administration and accounting for the Iowa Health Systems Agency, Chicago & Northwestern Railroad, Omaha Tribe of Nebraska and Dyna Technology, Inc.
Francis and Marcene relocated to Sioux Falls in 1989, where Francis worked at Avera McKennan until his retirement.
Francis and his wife traveled the world with a group they called the "Big 8," a group composed of Marcene's siblings and their spouses. With this group and his family, Francis traveled across the U.S., Canada, and numerous countries in Europe and the Middle East. Fran liked to take photos of their travels and leaves behind an impressive archive of photos of their trips and cruises.
Survivors include his wife, Marcene of Sioux Falls; his three children, Michael Moran of Flagstaff, Ariz., Kelly Moran of Los Angeles, and Mark (Sue) Moran of Sioux City; and two grandchildren, Brennan and Aidan Moran.
He was preceded in death by his three siblings, Alicia Johnson, Mary Moran of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Eugene (Donna) Moran of Le Mars, Iowa.
The family asks that memorials be directed to the Church of St. Mary in Sioux Falls, S.D.
