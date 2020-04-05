× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Francis Moran

Sioux City

Francis Moran, 87, of Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Sioux City, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Grand Living at Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls.

A private family funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, at Church of St. Mary in Sioux Falls, with a public memorial service in the following months. Arrangements are under the direction of Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, Sioux Falls.

Condolences may be sent online at www.millerfh.com/obits.

Francis was born on Jan. 15, 1933, to Hugh and Adelaide (O'Brien) Moran in Le Mars, Iowa. Fran, as he was known to family and friends, grew up in Le Mars, graduating from Central High School in 1951.

In 1952, he entered the U.S. Army and served in Kansas before being honorably discharged in 1954. In 1959, Francis graduated from Westmar College in Le Mars, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration.

Francis married Marcene Auchstetter on June 18, 1960, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hospers, Iowa.