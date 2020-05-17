Francisco Barajas Jr.
Sioux City
Francisco Barajas Jr., 71, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at a local hospital.
A private family funeral will be Tuesday, May 19, at Mohr and Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Michaels Cemetery in South Sioux City, and all Francisco's family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapel.com.
Francisco was born Aug. 11, 1948, in Mexico, the son of Francisco and Simona (Huerta) Barajas Sr. Francisco moved to the United States in 1967 and began working at Tyson in 1970.
He married Maria Cristina Lopez on Nov. 26, 2005. Francisco was an avid mechanic and loved working on his cars and in his yard. His greatest love was spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Cristina Barajas of Sioux City; children, David Barajas and Frank Barajas (Michelle Petrick); grandchildren, Savanah, Ashley, and Kiarra; great-grandchildren, Bryson and Braxton; stepchildren, Sandra Melgar (Alfonso), Jose Antonio Soto (Teresa), Carina Soto (Rolando Zermeno), Maria Guadalupe Soto (Luis Medina), Omar Soto, and Isabel Cristina Soto (Noe Toledo); siblings, Maria Olga Rios (Guadalupe), Eloy H. Barajas (Gloria), Jose Carlos Barajas (Marisela), Oscar J. Barajas (Georgina), Norma Delao (Francisco), Maria G. Barajas(Ron Hill), and Steve Barajas (Alma); and his ex-wife, Juana Barajas.
Francisco was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco Barajas Sr. and Simona (Huerta) Barajas.
