Eagle Rock, Mo. formerly Schaller, Iowa
Frank D. Hase, 84, of Eagle Rock, formerly of Schaller, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Community Lutheran Church in Eagle Rock, with the Rev. Dawn S. Donato officiating. Memorial service for family and friends with the burial to follow in Schaller Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of White Funeral Home and Crematory in Cassville, Mo.
Frank was born in Schaller, on Feb, 26, 1935, to Grace (Bloyer) Hase and Paul James Hase. He attended the Schaller Public School and graduated in 1952. Frank worked at the Schaller Phone Company until he was 18 and then joined the U.S. Navy for four years, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was sent to Navy electronics school and after he left the Navy, he worked at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
He was united in marriage to Kay (Clark) Hase in July 1957. In the fall of 1958, he started college at what became the University of Northern Iowa, UNI. He graduated in 1962 and started teaching math and physics in Menahga, Minn. He later graduated from Pittsburgh State University in Pittsburgh, Kan. with a master’s degree in mathematics.
Frank also taught in Estherville Iowa, Denison, Iowa and at two vocational colleges, NITC in Sheldon Iowa, and Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City. He was very interested in computers in the early 1970s and built his own as well as several for people in Sheldon. Frank's other interests included gardening, fishing, photography, and woodworking. He was also very active at Community Lutheran Church in Eagle Rock.
Frank is survived by his wife, Kay Hase of Eagle Rock; one daughter, Jean Hase of Severna Park, Md.; two sons, Brion Hase and his wife, Leta, of Sioux City, and Paul Hase of Ames, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Hase in 2017; four brothers, Vernon, Robert, Kermit and George; and three sisters, Frances, Mary and Adella.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Lutheran Church in Eagle Rock.