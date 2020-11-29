Frank Delano Seitzinger

Frank was a community leader. He served as President of the Blencoe School Board and helped consolidate the school districts. He was a 50-year Shriner and member of the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple and Royal Order of Jesters. As a Flying Fez, he flew children to the Shriner's hospitals for care. He rode his horse in the White Horse Mounted Patrol down the Las Vegas strip and was a charter member of the Cycle Corps. Frank was a 50-year member of the Roundup Riders of the Rockies where he rode horseback along the Continental Divide every summer. Frank was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Sioux City.

Frank loved to travel. He flew his Beachcraft Barron airplane over 4,000 hours. When he was in his 30s, he took a trip around the world with other farming leaders to learn and teach farming methods. Frank and Bonnie traveled to Europe, Asia, and South America with the Shrine. Frank and Bonnie took their family on many trips to Dogwood Canyon, fishing at Lake of the Woods, Hawaii and tropical cruises. Then, Frank and Bonnie spent their winters in Naples, Fla., for the last 25 years where Frank enjoyed the beach, hosting family and playing cards with friends.