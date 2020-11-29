Frank Delano Seitzinger

Franklin Delano Seitzinger
Dakota Dunes
Franklin Delano Seitzinger, 86, of Dakota Dunes, died of COVID and underlying health conditions on Nov. 25, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
A private prayer service will be 7 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., Sioux City, IA 51104, and broadcast on https://youtu.be/7FBU6F1fa8k. A Private funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Lutheran Church. The funeral will be broadcast on Facebook live on the Sioux City First Lutheran Facebook page. All are welcome to attend the processional from First Lutheran Church at 1:45 p.m. to the Whiting Cemetery, 145th Street, Whiting, Iowa, and attend the gravesite ceremony at 2:15 p.m.
Frank was born to Bert and Stella (Nielsen) Seitzinger in Blencoe, Iowa, on March 29, 1934. He was a gentleman, farmer, cowboy and loving family man.
Frank graduated from Blencoe High in 1952 and attended Iowa State University.
Frank married Bonnie Knutson on May 24, 1975, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Frank was an entrepreneur in agriculture known for wearing his big deal boots. He returned to start farming in Monona County where he was the first no till farmer. Over 70 years, Frank farmed thousands of acres of ground in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota. He owned a fertilizer business in Onawa, Iowa, and large grain warehouse in Kennedy, Minn. He arranged for railcar transportation for all his grain in Monona County, Iowa. Frank embraced new technology throughout his life and was an active futures trader and investor.
Frank was a community leader. He served as President of the Blencoe School Board and helped consolidate the school districts. He was a 50-year Shriner and member of the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple and Royal Order of Jesters. As a Flying Fez, he flew children to the Shriner's hospitals for care. He rode his horse in the White Horse Mounted Patrol down the Las Vegas strip and was a charter member of the Cycle Corps. Frank was a 50-year member of the Roundup Riders of the Rockies where he rode horseback along the Continental Divide every summer. Frank was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Sioux City.
Frank loved to travel. He flew his Beachcraft Barron airplane over 4,000 hours. When he was in his 30s, he took a trip around the world with other farming leaders to learn and teach farming methods. Frank and Bonnie traveled to Europe, Asia, and South America with the Shrine. Frank and Bonnie took their family on many trips to Dogwood Canyon, fishing at Lake of the Woods, Hawaii and tropical cruises. Then, Frank and Bonnie spent their winters in Naples, Fla., for the last 25 years where Frank enjoyed the beach, hosting family and playing cards with friends.
As a father, Frank passed down his values of faith, family, community service, hard work, education and determination to his five children. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Bonnie (Knutson) Seitzinger of Dakota Dunes; his daughter, Cindy Heemstra and her husband, Jeff Heemstra of Des Moines, Iowa; daughter, Lisa Halcomb and her husband, Clayton Halcomb and their children, Tyler and Jill Halcomb and his great-grandchildren, Levi and Laney, Delbert and Faith Halcomb, and granddaughter, Lydia Halcomb, all of Des Moines, Iowa; son, Kevin Seitzinger and grandchildren, Kaci Seitzinger and Kyle Seitzinger of Naples, Florida; son, Jason Seitzinger of Sioux City; and daughter, Jeana Goosmann and her husband, Chadd Goosmann and grandchildren, Collin Goosmann and Caroline Goosmann of Dakota Dunes.
Frank is also survived by his sister-in-law, Ardis Seitzinger (Rex's wife).
In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his brother, Ed Seitzinger and wife, Jeannette of Onawa, Iowa; sister, Marjorie Peterson and her husband, Maurice of Wisconsin; and brother, Rex Seitzinger of Onawa, Iowa.
Those who wish to remember Frank in a special way may make gifts in his memory to First Lutheran Church, 3939 Cheyenne Blvd, Sioux City, IA 51104.
