Wayne, Neb.
Frank G. "Skip" Teach Jr., 74, Wayne, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Memorial and Masonic services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Private burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Osage, Minn. Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
Frank was born on Sept. 27, 1944, in Sioux City, to Frank G. Teach Sr. and Marcella A. (Johannsen) Teach. He attended elementary school through high school in Sioux City. He graduated from East High School in 1962, where he excelled in football and obtained the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. Frank attended Wayne State College (WSC) in Wayne, graduating with physical education and history degrees as well as a MSE in education.
He met his wife Linda Hoppel while they were in graduate school. They were married on June 14, 1969 at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk, Neb. Frank served as a graduate assistant at WSC, then taught two years at Pershing College in Beatrice, Neb. While teaching at Pershing, Dr. Brandenburg, then president of WSC, asked him to return to cover a leave of absence, a position that became permanent. Frank continued to serve in various capacities at Wayne State until his retirement in 2009. During his 41 year career at WSC, he was a faculty member and served as assistant athletic director, but spent most of his time as director of Student Activities, Intramurals, and the Student Center.
Frank loved Wayne State and the Wayne community, where he was active in many organizations to serve both. He was a lifetime member of Kiwanis, served as advisor for Circle K, and was on the Wayne Agricultural Committee. He was a Master Mason of 50 years in both the Landmark Lodge (Sioux City) and the Corinthian Lodge (Wayne), as well as a 50 year member of the Scottish Rite Temple and Abu Bekr Shrine (Sioux City). Frank was also a member of the Cornhusker Shrine Club and the Wayne Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. In addition, he served in various roles as a Boy Scout leader, assisting many Boy Scouts in their Eagle projects. He was a member of Wayne First United Methodist Church, where he served on various committees and assisted in worship activities.
Frank loved life and was a rock for his family. His quiet demeanor, humor, and strength of character enabled him to fulfill his commitment to family, friends, faith, and community. He so enjoyed spending time working in his yard--his pride and joy—and Straight Lake (Osage, Minn.) was where he spent most of his vacation time. He loved visiting with people, was an engaged listener, and genuinely cared about others. Frank treasured spending time with others, and there was always much laughter when he was around. He loved working with students. Being employed in higher education for more than 40 years enabled him to touch many lives in a positive way; some who often viewed him as their father away from home. He will be sorely missed.
Frank is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Tammy Teach (Matt Meyer, fiance) of Nevis, Minn., and Ryan Teach of Bloomington, Minn.; brother, Fred (Marilyn) Teach of Blair, Neb.; three brothers-in-law, Ron Hoppel of Long Beach, Calif., Lon (Kathy) Hoppel of Waverly, Neb., and Larry (Susan) Hoppel of Lincoln, Neb.; as well as several nieces and their families.
Memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Masonic and Eastern Star Home For Children in Fremont, Neb., Wayne First United Methodist Church (Mic Fund), Wayne State College (Intramurals, Student Activities, Circle K), and Wayne Boy Scout program.
