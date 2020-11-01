Frank H. Kluckman

Sioux City

Frank H. Kluckman, 74, of Sioux City, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Services will be 12:30 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will be 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Frank was born on Oct. 30, 1945, in Watertown, S.D., to Melvin and Della (Herding) Kluckman. He lived the majority of his life in Sioux City, where he worked for Cargill for 22 years, and then for Schuster Trucking for 12 years before he retired. On April 15, 1967, he married Susan Forke in Sioux City.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan Kluckman of Sioux City; daughter, Lori Snyder (Toby) of Sioux City; son, Dale Kluckman (Donna) of Le Mars, Iowa; grandchildren, Tanner, Bryttany, Jesse, and Xander Snyder, all of Sioux City; and three sisters, Rosie Zimmerman of Sioux City, Mary Rose Lundeen of Kansas, and Marge Bierman (Lloyd) of Arizona; and brother, Paul Barsh (Nancy) of Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Della; father-in-law, Walden Forke; and mother-in-law, Sheila Forke; his grandparents; and a brother.

Pallbearers will be Dale Kluckman, Tanner Snyder, Xander Snyder, Beth Fuller, Derrick Boggs, and Ron Karrer. Honorary pallbearers will be Toby Snyder and Don Boggs.